Woman found dead in house fire in St Andrews
- 13 November 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A woman has died in a fire at a house in Fife.
Emergency services were called at just after 07:30 to the blaze in Hamilton Avenue, St Andrews.
Police Scotland said her death and the fire were being investigated but were not considered to be suspicious.
A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.