Woman found dead in house fire in St Andrews

Hamilton Avenue, St Andrews Image copyright Google

A woman has died in a fire at a house in Fife.

Emergency services were called at just after 07:30 to the blaze in Hamilton Avenue, St Andrews.

Police Scotland said her death and the fire were being investigated but were not considered to be suspicious.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

