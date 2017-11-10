A pedestrian who died after he was hit by a car on a slip road has been named by police.

Richard John Cooper, 38, from Edinburgh, was on the slip road of the southbound carriageway on the A1 near Gladsmuir, East Lothian, when he was hit by a Volkswagen Beetle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. It happened at about 18:25 on 4 November.

The road was closed for about four hours after the collision while officers conducted their investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Sgt Andy Gibb, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts remain with Richard's family and we continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding this incident.

"If you witnessed this collision or have any other relevant information then please contact police immediately."