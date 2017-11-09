Image copyright Google Image caption One of the robberies took place in Westfield Avenue

A pizza delivery driver was robbed at knifepoint by a gang of youths who confronted him and demanded his food.

The robbery was one of two similar incidents in nearby streets in Westfield in Edinburgh.

The first took place in Westfield Avenue at 20:20 on Tuesday, and the second in Westfield Road at 19:45 on Wednesday.

Both drivers were confronted by youngsters in dark clothing - with a robber in one raid carrying a knife.

Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed suspicious activity or has information to come forward.

Det Con Joyce Gunderson said: "While neither driver was injured during these robberies, both were left alarmed after being confronted and threatened by the youths involved and we are currently looking to establish if both incidents are linked."

During the first incident, the suspects made off down Westfield Road towards the Wickes DIY store.

Suspicious activity

The following evening in Westfield Road, three male youths approached a driver and grabbed at his delivery bag. After a struggle, one of the suspects produced a knife.

The three youths, thought to be aged about 17, then escaped with the pizzas towards Alexander Drive.

The first suspect for the robbery on Wednesday is described as black, 5ft 7in tall and of slim build.

The second was about 5ft 8in tall, slim, and wore a balaclava or ski mask. He spoke with a local accent.

The third suspect is described as being white, 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and wore a ski mask.

Police are appealing for anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity in the Westfield area on Tuesday or Wednesday evening to contact them.