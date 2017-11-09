Image caption Shaun Woodburn died following an incident on New Year's Day

The mother of a junior footballer killed in Edinburgh on New Year's Day has told of her devastation over his attacker's short year sentence.

A 17-year-old schoolboy was sentenced on Wednesday to four years detention for the attack on Shaun Woodburn, 30, outside Gladstone's pub in Leith.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced after being convicted of culpable homicide.

Mr Woodburn's mother, Denise Syme, said the sentence was far too short.

The 56-year-old told the BBC Scotland news website: "I was very shocked when I heard the sentence. I know he's a youth but he should have got 10 years for all the people he has hurt quite badly and for killing Shaun.

"I want to get on with my life but I can't knowing he could be out soon. I'm not sure what four years means as he might only have to serve half and he's already served six months so he could be out in 18 months.

"I'm worried about my two daughters. He could turn up somewhere where there are when he gets out and recognise them.

"Four years for a life is not acceptable. It's not long enough for him to turn his life around and to come out a changed person.

"It also doesn't send out a good message to other youths who then think the sentence for killing someone is so lenient."

'Gentle giant'

Now Mrs Syme and her ex-husband, Mr Woodburn's father, have set up an online petition to appeal against the sentence given to the killer of Mr Woodburn.

It states the four-year sentence given at the High Court in Glasgow to his 17-year-old killer "does not represent justice".

The petition has gathered more than 20,000 signatures in less than a day.

Mrs Syme added: "My son was more than a junior footballer, he had an honours degree in architectural engineering.

"He was a lovely person who was not violent at all and a gentle giant. He was sensible and didn't like violence so that's why everyone is so cut up that he had to die.

"I don't want this to happen to anyone else so that's why I want the Crown Office to do something about this sentence as it's too lenient."

Mr Woodburn was punched and later died after suffering massive head injuries.

The youth had earlier attacked random strangers who had been celebrating Hogmanay in Edinburgh.

It sparked a fight outside Gladstone's Bar in Leith which led to Mr Woodburn being fatally injured in the early hours of New Year's Day.

Mr Woodburn's attacker had originally faced a murder charge during a trial in Dunfermline.

The teenager will also be supervised for a further 18 months after his release.

The teenager denied causing the death, but did admit assaulting five other people in Edinburgh that night.

Co-accused Mohammed Zakariyah, 19, was ordered to carry out 240 hours of unpaid work.

He had pleaded guilty to two assaults and a breach of the peace in connection with that night.