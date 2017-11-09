Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Pedestrian hit by car taken to hospital in Edinburgh

Brougham Place, Edinburgh Image copyright Google

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Edinburgh.

The man was knocked down in Brougham Place in Tollcross just before 17:30 on Wednesday.

A bus and a car than crashed as, it is understood, they were trying to pass the incident.

The road was closed for about an hour and the pedestrian was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with minor injuries.

