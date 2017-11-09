Image copyright Google

A man who used a samurai sword to rob an 80-year-old shopkeeper is still being hunted by police.

The man, thought to be in his 20s, entered News Boyz newsagent in The Square, Penicuik, on Friday 6 October at about 20:10, demanding money.

Armed with the blade, he struggled with the shopkeeper before making off with a three-figure sum of cash and injuring the shopkeeper's hand.

Police described the suspect as white and around 5ft 7in tall.

Det Con Andrew Hope, of Police Scotland, said: "Since our initial appeal, we've spoken to a number of members of the public and we are grateful for the information they provided us with.

"However, we have yet to identify the suspect and so we need anyone who has yet to come forward, but believes they can assist with our inquiries, to do so immediately."