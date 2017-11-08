Several areas in Edinburgh are to put Christmas lights on living trees instead of having a cut one in a bid to be more environmentally friendly.

Haymarket, Tollcross, Portobello and Drylaw are to lose their cut trees under council plans.

Instead six living trees will be adorned with decorations in place of every cut tree that is withdrawn.

Edinburgh's culture convener Donald Wilson said the move would be "far gentler on the planet".

Mr Wilson said: "Through moving towards adorning natural, living trees with lights, we're able to be far gentler on the planet while spreading the festive cheer much further this year.

"With the additional one-off funding we've got for this year, a total of 61 trees will sparkle with lights across the city this Christmas, compared to 44 trees last year, including some areas which previously had no trees decorated.

"We're also supporting local groups to plant new trees which can be decorated annually."