A teenager has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a police officer.

The male Police Scotland constable was stabbed after being called to Edinburgh College in the Granton area of the city on Monday morning.

The officer, who is in his 20s, was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a non life-threatening injury.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court, Gabrielle Friel, 19, made no plea or declaration and was remanded in custody.

He was charged with attempted murder and carrying a knife in a public place, the Crown Office said.

He is due to make a further court appearance next week.