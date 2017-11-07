Image copyright Ayden Muir Image caption The building was badly damaged in the fire

Two teenagers have been charged over a fire that extensively damaged a former school building in Midlothian.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at the old Paradykes Primary School in Loanhead at about 21:30 on Saturday.

It took crews several hours to extinguish the fire.

A 15-year-old boy will be reported to the Children's Reporter over the incident. A 16-year-old boy is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.