Teenagers charged over Loanhead school fire
- 7 November 2017
Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Two teenagers have been charged over a fire that extensively damaged a former school building in Midlothian.
Firefighters were called to the blaze at the old Paradykes Primary School in Loanhead at about 21:30 on Saturday.
It took crews several hours to extinguish the fire.
A 15-year-old boy will be reported to the Children's Reporter over the incident. A 16-year-old boy is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday.