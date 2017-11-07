Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Charles Gordon was found guilty of murdering his sister Elizabeth Bowe

The death of a woman who was murdered by her brother may have been prevented if police had responded to her 999 call properly, the police watchdog has said.

Elizabeth Bowe, 50, was strangled by Charles Gordon, 52, at her flat in St Andrews, Fife, on 17 September 2016.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) heard she called police for help just before she was attacked.

Gordon was later jailed for life. He must serve at least 17 years in prison.

The Pirc heard Ms Bowe, who police described as a vulnerable person, had told officers her brother had stolen her phone and she was in a "domestic violence situation".