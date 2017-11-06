Image copyright Police SCotland

A Fife man who went missing almost 25 years ago may now be living in London.

Peter McGuire, went missing from his home in High Valleyfield on 27 January 1993 when he was 21 years old.

He was then seen later that day leaving Carnegie Swimming pool. His car was found at the Forth Road Bridge however he was never found.

In November 2016 a man using Mr McGuire's name and date of birth was recorded by police living rough in the Hastings area of England.

Police said due to their inquiries, the man quickly moved on and may be in west London.

Family plea

Det Insp Kelly McEwan, of Police Scotland, said: "At this time, we do not know if the male down south is indeed the Peter McGuire who went missing from High Valleyfield almost 25 years ago, however he provided information which suggested knowledge of Peter's circumstances.

"As such we are conducting a thorough investigation and liaising with our colleagues at the relevant police forces to try and identify and speak to this individual.

"Members of the public who live in any of the locations currently involved in this inquiry and who believe they have useful information are asked to contact police immediately, particularly those living and working within the homeless networks.

"We would also ask that if Peter McGuire becomes aware of this appeal then he comes forward to speak with us.

"I would like to stress that our priority is confirming if Peter is safe and well and we will not disclose his whereabouts to any other person against his wishes."

Mr McGuire's family said: "Peter you are a big part of our lives that is missing and the pain of that has never gone away.

"We all love you so much and worry about you every day. Please Peter find it in yourself to get in touch.

"It would be a blessing to hear from you. We would love for you to be a part of our lives again in any way you choose, your terms, your pace, one step at a time.

"We are here for you, our doors will always be open for you. God bless you Peter and know that you are loved by us all so very much."