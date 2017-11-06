'Stolen' Bentley car found in Pakistan

A man has been charged with fraud and wasting police time following a false report of a Bentley car being stolen in Edinburgh.

Police were called on 22 May to a house in Murrays Brae where it was reported the car worth £55,000 had been stolen.

However, police traced the vehicle to a shipping container, which left London on the 2 May and docked in Pakistan on the 26 May.

A 34-year-old man has been charged and will appear in court at a later date.