'Stolen' Bentley car found in Pakistan
- 6 November 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A man has been charged with fraud and wasting police time following a false report of a Bentley car being stolen in Edinburgh.
Police were called on 22 May to a house in Murrays Brae where it was reported the car worth £55,000 had been stolen.
However, police traced the vehicle to a shipping container, which left London on the 2 May and docked in Pakistan on the 26 May.
A 34-year-old man has been charged and will appear in court at a later date.