Police officer stabbed in back at college in Edinburgh
- 6 November 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A police officer has been stabbed in the grounds of a college in Edinburgh.
The man was stabbed in the back at Edinburgh College in West Granton Road at about 09:10.
Police had been called following reports of a man threatening to harm himself and others.
The police officer was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a non life-threatening injury. A man has been detained in connection with the incident.