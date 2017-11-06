Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Police officer stabbed in back at college in Edinburgh

Edinburgh College Image copyright Google

A police officer has been stabbed in the grounds of a college in Edinburgh.

The man was stabbed in the back at Edinburgh College in West Granton Road at about 09:10.

Police had been called following reports of a man threatening to harm himself and others.

The police officer was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary with a non life-threatening injury. A man has been detained in connection with the incident.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites