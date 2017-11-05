A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on a slip road in East Lothian on Saturday.

The 38-year-old man from Edinburgh was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident near Gladsmuir.

The incident, which also involved a VW Beetle, happened on a slip road onto the southbound carriageway of the A1 at about 18:25.

Police said the driver of the car was not hurt and they appealed for information from any witnesses.

The road was closed for four hours to allow a crash investigation to take place.