Pedestrian dies after East Lothian slip road crash
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car on a slip road in East Lothian on Saturday.
The 38-year-old man from Edinburgh was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident near Gladsmuir.
The incident, which also involved a VW Beetle, happened on a slip road onto the southbound carriageway of the A1 at about 18:25.
Police said the driver of the car was not hurt and they appealed for information from any witnesses.
The road was closed for four hours to allow a crash investigation to take place.