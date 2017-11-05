Image copyright Malcolm Mackenzie Image caption The fire engulfed part of Paradykes Primary School

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle a blaze which engulfed a building at a Midlothian school.

Emergency services were called to Paradykes Primary School in Loanhead at 21:37 on Saturday.

They found a building was "well alight" and had been alerted to the possibility that a person was trapped inside.

It was later confirmed there were no casualties and everyone had been accounted for.

It is understood that the building that was affected was the nursery.

Image copyright Ayden Muir Image caption A photograph posted on social media revealed what was left of the nursery at Paradykes Primary School

Appliances from Dalkeith, Liberton and Penicuik attended, using pumps and hoses to tackle the flames.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "They fought the fire externally as the building was fully involved."

Crews were still at the scene at 07:00 on Sunday to dampen down the area.