Firefighters attacked after tackling blaze

Two firefighters were attacked after they extinguished a blaze in Midlothian.

They were assaulted after tackling a fire on land near Dalkeith, but they did not need medical attention and were able to finish their shift.

They were part of a crew from Dalkeith that was mobilised to deal with the blaze at Lawfield Farm on Friday night.

Station manager Andy McDermott described the attack as "completely unacceptable".

He said: "I am pleased to report that the two firefighters didn't require medical attention and remained on duty.

"Our firefighters' main purpose is to save lives. It's completely unacceptable that our firefighters have been physically assaulted when they have been trying to assist their communities.

"This type of behaviour not only prevents our crews from bringing an emergency to a safe and successful conclusion, but it can impact on our emergency service colleagues, including the police when they have to escort us. It can't be condoned."

The incident came after the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it would not tolerate violence towards its staff on Bonfire Night.

It said firefighters had been targeted at events last year, on what is their busiest day of the year.