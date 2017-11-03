Major repair work will see restrictions on the Forth Road Bridge for eight months next year.

Only public transport has been using the bridge since the Queensferry Crossing opened in August.

The bridge's expansion joints, which allow the deck to expand in different weather conditions, must be replaced.

The work was due to take place in 2009 but was postponed after it was announced a replacement crossing would be built.

One carriageway will be closed at a time, with engineers saying minimum disruption is expected to traffic when the project begins next Spring.