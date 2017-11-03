Man charged over rape in Edinburgh car park
- 3 November 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been charged by police in connection with a rape in the doorway of an Edinburgh car park.
A 33-year-old woman was approached by her attacker on Links Place in Leith at about 00:40 on Wednesday 25 October.
Police Scotland said the woman was then subjected to a serious sexual assault and threatened.
A 30-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later.