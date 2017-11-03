Image copyright Traffic Scotland

The speed limit on the Queensferry Crossing is to be increased to 50mph.

A 40mph restriction has been in place since the bridge opened at the end of August but it will be increased from Monday.

The initial limit was imposed to take account of "driver distraction" on the new bridge.

The Queensferry Crossing will eventually be a fully operational motorway with a 70mph by the end of the year.

Maintenance has also been carried out on the Forth Road Bridge, which will be used for public transport and taxis.

Stein Connelly, Traffic Scotland operator manager, said: "The new 50mph speed limit on the Queensferry Crossing will be in place for the Monday morning peak and drivers will be advised by our signs on the approach roads.

"As always, we would urge road users to be aware of the change and take care as they get used to the new limit.

"Traffic Scotland will have all of the latest real-time travel information on our mobile site, twitter feed and radio."