CCTV images of a man police wish to speak to as part of their inquiry into a serious assault in an Edinburgh nightclub have been released.

The incident happened at about 00:10 on Sunday, 13 August in the Opal Lounge on George Street.

A young man was attacked during a night out and officers believe the man shown in the images may be able to help them with their inquiries.

The white man, is in his late 20s to early 30s.

He is between 5ft 8in and 5ft 10in, with short dark hair and was wearing a two tone T-shirt and dark trousers.

Det Con Amy Patterson, of Police Scotland, said: "This assault has resulted in extensive and painful injuries for the victim.

"The man pictured in the CCTV footage is of interest to our ongoing investigation and I ask anyone who recognises him to contact police immediately."