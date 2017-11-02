Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Two people charged after pedestrian killed by car

Riverside Retail Park Image copyright Google
Image caption Ms Dunn died close to a retail park on Aitken Street

Two people have been charged after a fatal collision in Leven.

Linda Dunn, 68, who lived in Methil, died after she was struck by a car on Aitken Street at about 15:45 on Sunday.

Two people, a 26-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, have appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

Ms Dunn's family said in a statement: "Linda will be sadly missed by her family and friends and we respectfully ask for privacy at this time."

