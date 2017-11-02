Two people charged after pedestrian killed by car
- 2 November 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been charged after a fatal collision in Leven.
Linda Dunn, 68, who lived in Methil, died after she was struck by a car on Aitken Street at about 15:45 on Sunday.
Two people, a 26-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, have appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.
Ms Dunn's family said in a statement: "Linda will be sadly missed by her family and friends and we respectfully ask for privacy at this time."