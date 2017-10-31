An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with the rape of a teenager in a lane in Fife.

Police said a 15-year-old was attacked between 23:00 and 23:30 on Saturday near Carnegie Drive in Dunfermline.

It is understood the rape happened in a lane known as St Margaret's Path.

The 18-year-old is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.