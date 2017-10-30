Image copyright Google

A teenage girl has been injured after being knocked down during a hit-and-run in Edinburgh.

The 15-year-old was hit by a black car, believed to be a Volkswagen Golf, in Craigs Road at the junction with Craigmount Grove at about 08:10.

She was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment to an ankle injury but has since been released.

Officers said the driver failed to stop after the collision and they are trying to trace him.

He is white, in his late 30s to mid 40s, of large build, with a bald head, greying hair at the sides and facial hair.

He is thought to have been wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans.

PC Ryan Murphy, of Police Scotland, said: "The young woman has sustained a very painful injury to her ankle as a result of this collision, yet the driver involved has failed to stop.

"We are therefore keen to trace him and the car he was driving, and anyone who was on Craigs Road at the time of the collision and saw what happened is urged to contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone with any further information that can help us with this investigation should also get in touch."