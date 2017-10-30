From the section

A woman has been taken to hospital following a two-car crash in Edinburgh.

The crash happened westbound on Telford Road, outside the Telford Arms pub, at 07:05. It involved a Volkswagen Golf and a Vauxhall Corsa.

The road was closed for a police investigation and reopened at 08:25.

The woman who was driving the Vauxhall Corsa was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary as a precaution.