Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Fife
- 30 October 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car outside a retail park in Fife.
The 68-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene on Riverside Road in Leven, near the Riverside Retail Park at 15:45 on Sunday.
A woman driving the white Mazda 2 car involved in the collision was uninjured.
The road was closed until 20:00 for a police investigation. Police are appealing for witnesses.