Police clock driver at 124mph on Midlothian road
- 30 October 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A driver has been caught by police travelling at 124mph in a 60mph zone in Midlothian
The 26-year-old has been charged with speeding by police.
The man who was driving a Renault Megane Sport car was clocked at 124mph at about 15:20 on Saturday on the A68, near the Cousland Junction, near Dalkeith.
The 26-year-old will now be reported to the procurator fiscal.