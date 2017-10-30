A driver has been caught by police travelling at 124mph in a 60mph zone in Midlothian

The 26-year-old has been charged with speeding by police.

The man who was driving a Renault Megane Sport car was clocked at 124mph at about 15:20 on Saturday on the A68, near the Cousland Junction, near Dalkeith.

The 26-year-old will now be reported to the procurator fiscal.