Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The High Court in Edinburgh heard how Alexander Forbes suffered more than 100 wounds in the attack

A man who murdered another man with a "vampire skull" fantasy sword in Fife has been jailed for at least 18 years.

A judge told Star Trek fan Adrian Hynd that the killing was "brutal and bloodied".

Hynd stabbed Alexander Forbes, 25, more than 100 times during an attack at his home in Kirkcaldy on 2 January.

Hynd, who claimed he acted in self defence, was given a life sentence and told he must serve at least 18 years before being considered for parole.

At the High Court in Glasgow, Lord Ericht told Hynd: "You invited various people back to your home after the pub.

"The next morning, Alexander Forbes lay dead on your floor... your ornamental collector's sword embedded in his chest."

Punctured lungs

Hynd was earlier convicted of murder following a trial in Edinburgh.

Mr Forbes and two other men had ended up in Hynd's flat in Victoria Road after drinking in Kirkcaldy's Windsor Bar.

The court earlier heard the pair began a mock fight and the other two men left.

Mr Forbes, who lived in Edinburgh, was grabbed by the neck before being punched and stabbed.

The court heard how Hynd stabbed his victim on the abdomen, buttocks, lower back and thighs. There were also 10 wounds on his face, head and neck.

He also seized his victim's neck and repeatedly punched him on the head before stabbing him.

'Covered in blood'

When police discovered Mr Forbes's body, the weapon was still stuck in place. It had punctured his lungs and gone into his spine.

A police officer told the trial that the blood-splattered murder scene had been the "worst" he had ever come across.

He told the court that the walls, floors, and radiators of the property were covered in blood stains and that Hynd was "absolutely covered" in blood and it was "dripping from him".

Hynd insisted in evidence that he struck Mr Forbes after he was attacked with the sword first.

A jury heard claims Mr Forbes had earlier been acting aggressively in a pub, showing off his "gunshot wounds" and claiming he was related to a well-known Edinburgh family.

Mark Stewart QC, defending, said: "While he respects the jury's verdict, Mr Hynd profoundly disagrees with that."

The advocate added the killer had not been the "initial aggressor" and had injuries "consistent" with him also being attacked.