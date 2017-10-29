Image copyright Scott Cuthbertson

A road has reopened in Edinburgh after a lorry became wedged under a bridge.

The B&M truck was travelling along Crewe Road North when it became trapped under the bridge, impassable to vehicles taller than 4.8m (15.7ft).

The incident happened shortly after 15:00 and resulted in the route being closed while a team worked to free the vehicle.

Police Scotland said on-one was injured in the incident and the road was reopened at about 16:00.