Image copyright Google Image caption The cyclist collided with a dark grey Mitsubishi on Charterhall Road

A cyclist has died after colliding with a parked car in Edinburgh.

Police said the incident, which involved a dark grey Mitsubishi car, happened on Friday at about 13:00 on Charterhall Road in the Blackford area of the city.

The 61-year-old male cyclist, who had been travelling west, was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the crash, but died a short time later.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The road was closed in both directions until about 15:30 on Friday while investigations were conducted at the scene.

Sgt Neil Crozier said: "Our thoughts remain with the cyclists family at this difficult time and inquiries continue to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision.

"As part of our investigation, we'd urge anyone who may have witnessed this and who has not yet spoken to officers to get in touch as soon as possible."