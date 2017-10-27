Organisers of Edinburgh's Hogmanay celebrations have unveiled the full line-up of performers who will take revellers into the New Year.

Edinburgh singer Nina Nesbitt and English songwriter Declan McKenna will support Concert in the Gardens headline act Rag'n'Bone Man.

Synth-pop act The Human League will headline the Waverley Stage.

Scottish Album of the Year winners Sacred Paws will give the opening performance on the Waverley Stage.

The six-hour street party will be hosted by Sanjeev Kohli of Still Game.

Niteworks, four childhood friends from the Isle of Skye, will use spoken word and Gaelic tunes with electronica and dance music to fill the dancefloor.

On the East End Stage, headliners the Treacherous Orchestra will give a modern take on Scottish dance music while opening act Barns Courtney will provide a taste of his debut recording, Attractions of Youth.

Colonel Mustard and the Dijon 5 will also be there.

Eightsome reel

Charlie Wood, of Edinburgh's Hogmanay, said: "We're thrilled to announce the full music line-up for Edinburgh's Hogmanay which we're immensely proud of.

"Edinburgh's Hogmanay is the UK's, if not the world's, best new year celebration and this diverse line up of up and coming talent such as Declan and Barns, current superstars like Rag'n'Bone Man, and pop legend the Human League really demonstrates that.

"We're also delighted to have Scottish acts showcased on every stage at Scotland's New Year festival."

The Castle Street Stage will have DJs playing and one of the best views of Edinburgh Castle for the midnight fireworks.

Headlining the DJ Stage is BBC Radio 2 and Radio 6 Music DJ Huey Morgan with the Mac Twins hosting the stage.

For those who prefer a more traditional Hogmanay, Princes Street Gardens will be the place to head for an eightsome reel.

Entertainment at Ceilidh Under the Castle offers The Occasionals, Heilan Crew and Kipper Ceilidh.

Ringing in the New Year, Edinburgh's Hogmanay promises "the longest, biggest and best fireworks display for years" set to music and launched from Edinburgh Castle.

Rag'n'Bone Man, real name Rory Graham, said: "Excited to be breaking the New Year in with the Scots at Edinburgh's Hogmanay, what a sick event for a debut show."

Nina Nesbitt is also looking forward to performing in her home city.

She added: "I can't wait to return to one of the best New Year celebrations in the world this New Year.

"It'll be so nice to be back in my home city bringing in 2018 with my friends and family."