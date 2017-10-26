Image copyright Police handout/Google Image caption Darran Everett's body was discovered in Musselburgh harbour

Police have renewed their appeal for information following the "unexplained" death of a man found in an East Lothian harbour.

The body of 25-year-old Darran Everett was discovered in Musselburgh harbour at about 18:00 on Friday 13 October.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen him before he was found to come forward.

He was last seen two weeks ago on Thursday 12 October at a property in Burns Wynd in Musselburgh.

Det Insp Graham Garvie, of Police Scotland, said: "As well as wanting to hear from anyone who may have seen him after that time, we are also looking to establish where he spent the night that night and the Wednesday night beforehand.

"Darran was wearing a black hooded McKenzie jacket with a red logo, navy jogging bottoms and blue sand shoes with a white sole when he was last seen - he was 5ft 7in tall, of slim build and had short brown hair.

"A week ago I appealed for information on Darran's whereabouts before his death, and the response was disappointing - I would urge anyone who may have seen him or has any information that can help us to piece together his last movements and help his family understand what happened, to please contact police."