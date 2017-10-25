Image copyright Police Scotland/Google Image caption Mark Squires was found on a path next to the Longstone Inn

Three men have appeared in court charged with murdering a man in Edinburgh at the weekend.

Mark Squires, 44, from Edinburgh, was found with serious injuries next to the Longstone Inn on Longstone Road at 01:30 on Sunday. He later died.

Nico Allan, 23, Aiden Welsh, 24, and Liam Tierney, 20 appeared separately on petition at Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with murder and assault to injury.

None of the men made any plea.

The case was continued for further inquiry and they were remanded in custody.