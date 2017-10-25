Image copyright Google Image caption The attack took place in Links Place in Leith

Detectives are hunting a man who raped and robbed a woman in the doorway of an Edinburgh car park.

The 33 year-old victim was approached by her attacker on Links Place in Leith at about 00:40 on Wednesday.

Police Scotland said the woman was then subjected to a serious sex assault and threatened.

The suspect also stole a sum of money from her. The victim suffered a minor head injury and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The attacker was last seen walking west towards North Charlotte Street.

Det Ch Insp Martin MacLean urged anyone with information to come forward.

He said: "This was a serious and frightening attack, which has left the victim injured and badly upset.

"Specialist officers are now investigating this incident and the victim is now being supported by officers from our Public Protection Unit.

"We are eager to trace this man as soon as possible.

"I would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of Links Place in the early hours of Wednesday 25 October and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us as soon as possible."

The suspect is described as black Afro-Caribbean, in his late 20s to early 30s, around 6ft 2in with short black hair.

He was wearing a green parka jacket and blue denim jeans and spoke with a London accent.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at the Public Protection Unit in Edinburgh on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.