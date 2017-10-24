Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Woman lay dead 'for some time' in Edinburgh flat

Cables Wynd House in Leith Image copyright Google

Detectives are investigating the death of a woman who is believed to have lain dead in her Edinburgh flat for some time.

Police said she may have been there for a number of months.

The 37-year-old's body was discovered in Cables Wynd House in Leith on Wednesday.

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, however, police said there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites