Woman lay dead 'for some time' in Edinburgh flat
- 24 October 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Detectives are investigating the death of a woman who is believed to have lain dead in her Edinburgh flat for some time.
Police said she may have been there for a number of months.
The 37-year-old's body was discovered in Cables Wynd House in Leith on Wednesday.
Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, however, police said there appeared to be no suspicious circumstances.