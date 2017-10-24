From the section

City of Edinburgh Council has begun a consultation on a proposal to apply a surcharge on parking permits issued to owners of diesel vehicles.

It is estimated 8,000 permit holders' vehicles in Edinburgh are diesel-powered.

The consultation with residents and businesses is open from now until 28 January.

Earlier this year Westminster council imposed a so called "D charge" on parking for older diesel cars.

Glasgow is expected to introduce Scotland's first low emission zone - or LEZ - by the end of next year.