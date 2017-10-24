Drivers face long delays on Edinburgh city bypass
- 24 October 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Drivers have been facing long delays on the Edinburgh City Bypass due to two breakdowns on the westbound carriageway.
A broken down cement lorry between the Straiton and Lothianburn junctions was causing congestion back to Gilmerton.
Traffic was also affected by another breakdown on the slip road at Straiton.
Traffic Scotland warned motorists to expect delays of more than an hour. Drivers were also being urged to avoid the area if possible.