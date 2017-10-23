Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

St Andrews students celebrate Raisin Monday

Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA

Students have taken part in the traditional Raisin Monday shaving foam fight at the University of St Andrew's in Fife.

The tradition also sees first years, referred to as juniors, give a bag or raisins and bottle of alcohol to their "senior "academic parent" in the year above.

The foam fight, on Lower College lawn, follows Gaudie night, five weeks earlier, where seniors take their juniors for a night out to introduce them to their friends.

