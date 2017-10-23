Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA

Students have taken part in the traditional Raisin Monday shaving foam fight at the University of St Andrew's in Fife.

The tradition also sees first years, referred to as juniors, give a bag or raisins and bottle of alcohol to their "senior "academic parent" in the year above.

Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA

The foam fight, on Lower College lawn, follows Gaudie night, five weeks earlier, where seniors take their juniors for a night out to introduce them to their friends.

Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA

Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA

Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA

Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA

Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA

Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA

All images are copyrighted.