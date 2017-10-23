Tributes after Edinburgh Parkrun man dies

Tributes have been paid to a runner who collapsed and died while taking part in a 5km (3 mile) race in Edinburgh.

Ron Connelly collapsed after becoming ill at the Edinburgh Parkrun on Saturday. He later died.

His brother Mike Connolly said he would be "sadly missed".

An Edinburgh Parkrun spokesman said: "On behalf of the parkrun community, we have expressed our sincere condolences to Ron's family." A minute's silence will be held at Saturday's event.

Mr Connolly said: "It's with deep sadness and regret to report that my brother Ron Connelly who fell ill at yesterday's parkrun unfortunately passed away later that day.

"On behalf of the family I'd like to thank everyone who cared for him including the medics, parkrun volunteers, cafe personnel and fellow runners who acted immediately and provided great care for him in what must have been incredibly difficult circumstances for all concerned.

"The family would like to pass on their sincere gratitude to everyone. Ron was a seasoned runner and loved parkrun, he will be sadly missed."