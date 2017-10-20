Man charged after Edinburgh assault on 19-year-old
- 20 October 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Police in Edinburgh have charged a man in connection with a serious assault.
It followed an incident on Morningside Road early on Friday in which a 19-year-old man received facial injuries.
He was taken to hospital for treatment, although police said his injuries were not life-threatening.
The 18-year-old man who has been charged is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.