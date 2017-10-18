Image copyright Police Scotland

A woman who died at a property in Edinburgh has been identified by police.

The body of Moira Gilbertson, 57, was discovered at an address on Dumbiedykes Road at about 10:00 on Saturday.

Her death is being treated as murder and a report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

A 52-year-old man appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday in connection with the incident and was remanded in custody.

Det Insp Carol Craig, of Police Scotland's major investigations team, said: "Our thoughts are with Moira's family and friends at this difficult time and we continue to offer them support as they come to terms with Moira's death.

"We continue to investigate the circumstances around Moira's death and are treating it as an isolated incident. We are not looking to speak to anyone else in connection with the incident."