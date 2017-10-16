A man has been badly injured in an "unprovoked" attack by a gang of youths in West Lothian.

The 28-year old was assaulted on a footpath near Raeburn Rigg, Livingston, at about 20:30 on Saturday evening.

He was taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston where he continues to be treated.

Police Scotland said he appeared to be the victim of a random attack, and appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Det Con Ross Hamill from Livingston CID said: "The victim has sustained a number of painful injuries to his face, during what appears to be a random and unprovoked assault and we are pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace those responsible.

"We are eager to speak to anyone who was in the Raeburn Rigg area on Saturday evening and witnessed the attack, or who has any other information relevant to this investigation and would ask those who believe they can assist with our investigation to contact police immediately."