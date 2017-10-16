Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland

Man charged over Edinburgh indecent assault

A man has been charged in connection with an indecent assault on a 23-year-old woman in Edinburgh.

The incident took place in Rankeillor Street at about 03:00 on 1 October as the woman was about to enter a block of flats.

Police Scotland said a 49-year-old man was detained and charged on 13 October in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court later on Monday.

