A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman in Edinburgh.

Her body was discovered by police at a property in Dumbiedykes Road at about 10:00 on Saturday.

A police spokesman said a 52-year-old was detained a short time later and is due to appear in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.

The circumstances of the woman's death are being investigated by Police Scotland's major investigations team.

Officers are working to identify the woman.

Det Insp Ged Fitzpatrick said: "Our thoughts are with the woman's family at this terrible time.

"We are keen to speak to anyone with information that can assist our enquiries. I would ask anyone with information to get in touch with us as soon as possible."