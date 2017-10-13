Image copyright Scottish SPCA

A deer has been rescued after it was seen standing next to a tram line in Edinburgh for three hours without moving.

The deer was unresponsive and standing dazed at the Gogarburn tram station.

An out-of-service tram was used to transport the animal for a check-up by a vet.

The Scottish SPCA said it was unhurt and was released back into the wild. Officers said it appeared to have temporary vision problems.

Fiona Thorburn, of the Scottish SPCA, said: "I was very concerned when I arrived as the deer was standing but completely unaware of my presence and I thought it was likely she had suffered head trauma.

"Edinburgh trams were great as they allowed us to use an out of service tram so that I could take her to the nearest wildlife vet to be checked out.

"After being seen by a vet the deer was sent over to our national wildlife rescue centre in Fishcross to have a full check-up and thankfully she was only suffering from shock and has now made a full recovery.

"We're glad we were able to help her out as it must have been quite a stressful experience."

Gordon Ratcliffe, duty manager at Edinburgh Trams said: "We're used to dealing with unexpected situations in the Operations Control Centre but this was perhaps one of the more unusual of situations.

"We were happy to assist the Scottish SPCA in getting the deer to a point of safety and are happy to hear she has been given a clean bill of health."