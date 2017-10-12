One of Scotland's biggest providers of elderly care is to close its residential care homes.

Edinburgh-based Bield has been working in elderly care for over 45 years. It will affect 12 properties in seven local authority areas.

The company said financial pressures mean the business is having to changing the way it operates.

However, it said it would continue to provide high quality housing and services for older people in Scotland.

The 12 care homes are in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Fife, Falkirk, Scottish Borders, South Lanarkshire and West Lothian.

'Serious impact'

Brian Logan, chief executive of Bield, said there were ongoing talks with other providers that could mean a small number remain open.

He said: "We are aware of the serious impact these changes will make to people who use our services, their families and our staff.

"Those impacted by the changes have been advised and in the coming weeks and months we will be holding consultation meetings to communicate the reasons for the decision and discuss what options are available to those affected - with the aim of minimising the impact as far as possible.

"Our five year vision is bold and we aim to transform our organisation by 2022."

The care homes affected are:

Woodlands - Bo'ness (Falkirk)

Thornton Gardens - Bonnybridge (Falkirk)

Grantsbank - Dunfermline (Fife)

Gillie Court - Dunfermline (Fife)

Finavon Court - Glenrothes (Fife)

Lochar Lodge - Pollock (Glasgow)

Milfield Gardens - Jedburgh (Scottish Borders)

Langvout Court - Biggar (South Lanarkshire)

St Andrews Court - Broxburn (West Lothian)

West Port - Linlithgow (West Lothian)

Haugh Street - Edinburgh

Craighall Gardens - Edinburgh

A spokesman for the local authority body Cosla said: "This decision has been taken by the provider because of the long term unsustainable nature of the business model.

"Local partnerships are considering how to ensure continuity of high quality care for residents in the different localities affected.

"Cosla has also called a meeting of the National Contingency Planning Group which includes providers, Scottish government, Care Inspectorate, IJBs and local government to consider any collective or national assurance and action that might be needed to manage the consequences of this decision - not least in respect of residents, their families and the workforce affected."

