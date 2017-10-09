Man held after police surround Glenrothes flat
- 9 October 2017
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
A man has been detained by police after police surrounded a flat in Glenrothes.
Officers were called to Glenwood Centre at about 17:30 on Sunday. They were responding to reports that a man had broken into a property in Minto Street and was in possession of weapons.
The incident ended with a man leaving the flat at about 20:30.
Another man, and a woman, who had been in the flat were uninjured.