Indecent assault on mother with buggy

Image copyright Google Image caption The man indecently assaulted two women on North West Circus Place

Police are hunting a man involved in three incidents, including two indecent assaults on an Edinburgh street.

The attacks happened over a 10-minute period from 08:35 to 08:45 on Friday in the city's North West Circus Place.

Police said the man approached a 26-year-old woman as she walked to work and touched her inappropriately. He then did the same to a mother pushing her child in a buggy.

Minutes later he made sexually explicit remarks to a man and woman nearby.

Police said he verbally abused the couple after becoming involved in an argument with them.

'Similar offences'

Det Insp Jacqui Cotterell said: "While none of these women were physically injured, they were all left very upset by the suspect's actions and we're pursuing a number of lines of inquiry to trace this male.

"We believe the same individual may also have approached other women in the area and would urge anyone who wishes to report similar offences to contact police immediately.

"In addition, anyone who remembers seeing anything suspicious on North West Circus Place on Friday morning should also get in touch."

The man responsible is described as being white, with a medium build and was about 30 years old.

He was about 5ft 9in tall, with dark hair, possibly with a goatee beard and was wearing a black jacket with a small white logo on the chest, dark jeans and white footwear.