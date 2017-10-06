Three people have been charged following a fire believed to have been started deliberately at a former school in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the old Viewforth High School on Loughborough Road in Kirkcaldy at about 17:40 on Monday.

An 18-year-old woman and two boys, aged 17 and 15, are due to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court later.

The original Viewforth High School, built in 1908, is a listed building.