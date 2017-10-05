Image copyright Barclay family Image caption William Barclay was facing up to a year in jail after being held while on holiday with his wife and children

An Edinburgh man who was held in a jail in Dubai for three days over a forged banknote has begun his flight home.

William Barclay had been accused of trying to exchange a fake £20 note during a family holiday.

Although the incident happened last September and was resolved he was arrested again over the matter during another holiday to the area last month.

He is due to arrive in Glasgow at 19:55 on an Emirates flight before travelling to his home in Edinburgh.

The charity Detained in Dubai said he was escorted to the airport late on Wednesday. His wife Monique Fleming said the ordeal had taken a "massive toll on the whole family".

Image copyright AFP Image caption Mr Barclay was stopped at Dubai International Airport in September last year

Mr Barclay was quizzed by detectives for 12 hours after trying to exchange money at the Al Hamra Mall in Ras Al Khaimah in 2016.

He was accused of being in possession of counterfeit cash but was then told no charges would be brought and was allowed to continue his family holiday.

On returning to Dubai on 15 September this year, with his wife and two children, Mr Barclay was stopped at the airport and detained again.

Radha Stirling, of Detained in Dubai, who is representing Mr Barclay, said that without international support and publicity, he could have been held for many months, if not years, which has been the case with other British Nationals.