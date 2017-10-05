Image copyright BJB Ariel Photography Image caption Firefighters were called to the fire in Dalgety Bay at 18:40 on Wednesday

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a major fire in a disused building on a Fife industrial estate.

The blaze at Hillend Industrial Estate in Dalgety Bay was reported at about 18:40 on Wednesday 6 September.

The teenager will be reported for wilful fireraising.

At the time, local residents were advised to stay indoors as a precaution due to the presence of a small amount of asbestos in the building.

However, the asbestos was found to have been unaffected by the fire and there was no risk to the community.

Fear and alarm

Sgt Kenny Bow, of Police Scotland, said: "This fire caused fear and alarm to the local community and specialist resources were required as a result of the potential asbestos concerns.

"Fortunately, this did not present any risk to the public, but the consequences could have been far more serious.

"We would also urge parents and guardians to remind children in their care not to access disused or derelict buildings, as doing so can place themselves and others in danger."